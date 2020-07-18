Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $540.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

