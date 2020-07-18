Crown (CCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCK opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

