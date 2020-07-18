Critical Analysis: Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) & Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHK)

Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ) and Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy -96.80% -30.44% -1.53%

Legacy Reserves has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Legacy Reserves and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Energy 9 3 0 0 1.25

Chesapeake Energy has a consensus target price of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,784.62%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legacy Reserves and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Reserves $554.86 million 0.00 $43.83 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.01 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.13

Legacy Reserves has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chesapeake Energy.

About Legacy Reserves

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 13,200 oil and natural gas wells; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,448 one million barrels of oil equivalent. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

