Critical Analysis: Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) vs. Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG)

Trans Energy (OTCMKTS:TENG) and Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Trans Energy alerts:

This table compares Trans Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 1.08 -$18.58 million N/A N/A

Trans Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Trans Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trans Energy N/A N/A N/A Advantage Oil & Gas -116.35% 1.08% 0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Trans Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Trans Energy and Advantage Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $2.30, suggesting a potential upside of 92.99%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Trans Energy.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Trans Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trans Energy Company Profile

Trans Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, and in the marketing and transportation of natural gas. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Pipeline Transmission and Corporate. As of December 31, 2015, the Company owns working interests in 38 wells that have been completed in the Marcellus Shale formation, including 32 horizontal proved developed producing wells, two horizontal proved developed nonproducing wells, and four vertical proved developed nonproducing wells. Its properties consist of working and royalty interests owned by it in various oil and gas wells and leases located in West Virginia. The Company’s principal operations consist of exploration and production through American Shale Development, Inc. and Prima Oil Company, Inc., and pipeline transmission with Ritchie County Gathering Systems, Inc. and Tyler Construction Company, Inc.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.