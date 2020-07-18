Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.15.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$641.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.