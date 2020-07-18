Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “£105” Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($129.21) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £101.55 ($124.97) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.30) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,800 ($120.60) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,600 ($93.53) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($119.37) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,750.56 ($119.99).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 8,404 ($103.42) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,168 ($112.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,351.52.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.