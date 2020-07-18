Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.01.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 86,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 76,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

