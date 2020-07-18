Credit Suisse Group Increases Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $255.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.41 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

