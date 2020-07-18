Credit Suisse Group Increases G4S (LON:GFS) Price Target to GBX 170

G4S (LON:GFS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised G4S to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. G4S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.67 ($1.93).

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 131.95 ($1.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83. G4S has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.61.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

