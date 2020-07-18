Credit Suisse Group Increases Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,490 ($18.34) to GBX 1,460 ($17.97) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,001 ($12.32) to GBX 1,015 ($12.49) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,609.40 ($19.81).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,463 ($18.00) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,017 ($12.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,362 ($29.07). The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,653.08.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Julie Brown sold 35,103 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,568 ($19.30), for a total value of £550,415.04 ($677,350.53).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

