Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $36.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $104.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $114.94.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livongo Health news, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,848,615.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,354,374.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $995,620.00. Insiders have sold 515,009 shares of company stock valued at $28,872,089 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 282.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 16.7% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 1,399.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth $9,399,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.