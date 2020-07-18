CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

