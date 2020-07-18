Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $3,367,358.80 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $303.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.80. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $314.09.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 240.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 489,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,683,000 after acquiring an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

