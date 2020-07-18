Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy Buys 20,000 Shares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,582 shares in the company, valued at C$513,441.05.

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corus Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

