Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

