Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $374.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.