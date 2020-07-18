Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.68 and a twelve month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.