Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $232,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 3,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.