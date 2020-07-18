Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,123 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 508.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 515,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

