Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,087 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $32.98 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $34.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50.

