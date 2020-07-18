Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCL. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

