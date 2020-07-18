Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

