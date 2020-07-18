Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $895,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,994,000. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $547,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $731,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX opened at $62.20 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

