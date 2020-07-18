Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $307,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $432.42 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The company has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $421.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

