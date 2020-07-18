Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 173,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

