Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

