Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

