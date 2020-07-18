Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,238 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 322,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.6% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

