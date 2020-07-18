Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.40%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.