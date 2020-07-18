Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 339,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 108,350 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 100,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

