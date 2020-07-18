Cormark Comments on Shaw Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SJR. TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 28.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 49.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

