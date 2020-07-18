Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 3.06.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.28% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 74.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 71,029 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

