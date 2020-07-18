Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.72.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $503.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $8.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.