Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$0.68 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of $130.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

