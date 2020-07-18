Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.79. Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $291.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield bought 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III bought 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, for a total transaction of $278,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

