ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Contura Energy Inc. is a mining company. The Company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to generate power. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming. Contura Energy Inc. is based in Bristol, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:CTRA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $470.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

