Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $11.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 5,045,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after purchasing an additional 334,410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 125.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 59.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

VLRS opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 82.24% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.