Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Price Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $17.84 and last traded at $18.17, 73,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,457,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,768,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 3.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

