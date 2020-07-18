Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $18.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 3.47. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

