Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $180.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

