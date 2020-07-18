Consolidated Investment Group LLC Sells 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

