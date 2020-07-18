Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

CFF opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$20.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

