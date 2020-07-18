Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

CNFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

CNFR stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conifer news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 27,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $83,604.00. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 25,128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.37% of Conifer worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

