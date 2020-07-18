Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
