Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 562,954 shares of company stock worth $19,779,673 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

