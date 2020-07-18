Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) Receives €68.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Compugroup Medical SE (ETR:COP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.17 ($76.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ETR:COP opened at €70.85 ($79.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.45 and a 200-day moving average of €65.04. Compugroup Medical has a one year low of €46.46 ($52.20) and a one year high of €78.50 ($88.20).

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

