Comparing Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.4% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -153.15% 4.63% 2.29% SandRidge Permian Trust 76.92% 18.69% 18.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chaparral Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chaparral Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given Chaparral Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chaparral Energy and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.10 -$468.95 million $0.45 1.07 SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 0.97 $17.29 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chaparral Energy.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Chaparral Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.