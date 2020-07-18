Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 21,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 170.8% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 125,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.