Colony Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,311 call options.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 42.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

