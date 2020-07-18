Colony Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 12,459 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 850% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,311 call options.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.
Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colony Capital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.
