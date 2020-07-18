Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

