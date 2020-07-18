Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Coherus Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,925 shares of company stock worth $4,550,017. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

